Dinner Bell Foundation

Our Mission: To Serve the City of Dallas

By providing financial support to restaurants and low-cost, high quality meals to frontline workers in our community who need it most.

Inexpensive meals from your friends here at Pecan Lodge and other local restaurants. Place an order for a station, support agency or healthcare team of heroes through our online form.

Our Meals
The Dinner Bell Foundation was established to serve the community—our family—that has supported Pecan Lodge over the last 10 years. Through this initiative, we are able to provide low-cost, high-quality meals to healthcare workers, first responders and support agencies. Additionally, by partnering with local restaurants to create these meal options, we are able to provide financial assistance and business revenue to help struggling small businesses support their staff.

We are offering several assistance programs for independently owned restaurants in the City of Dallas.

In order to serve our first responders, healthcare workers and the community as a whole, we are offering a variety of meal options and resources.

