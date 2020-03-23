Our Mission: To Serve the City of Dallas

Inexpensive meals from your friends here at Pecan Lodge and other local restaurants. Place an order for a station, support agency or healthcare team of heroes through our online form.
Funds will be used to provide meals for frontline workers and distributed among our restaurant partners to cover the cost of food and staff paychecks.
We are offering several assistance programs for independently owned restaurants in the City of Dallas.
In order to serve our first responders, healthcare workers and the community as a whole, we are offering a variety of meal options and resources.
“It’s been difficult to see the strain on our local businesses and hospitals in Dallas,” said Hesam Hosseini, CEO of Match. “Giving back to our community is a fundamental part of our culture at Match Group and when I heard about The Dinner Bell Foundation, I knew we had to get involved. The cause allows us to double the impact of our donation and make a much bigger difference for healthcare workers and first responders, while also supporting our local independent restaurants.”
On April 8–9, Kendra Scott is partnering with the Dinner Bell Foundation, donating 20% of all proceeds from purchases that use the code GIVEBACK7054 to raise funds for our nonprofit. Kendra Scott believes the truest form of success is giving back in a meaningful way, and that's why—just like us—her company has been built on the core values of family and philanthropy.
Local Hive™ partners with beekeepers all across the U.S. to deliver authentic, raw & unfiltered local American honey. Recently, they have partnered with the Dinner Bell Foundation to donate 900 packets of raw honey, as well as a generous financial gift. During these trying times, it is a blessing to see two companies come together to serve first responders and healthcare workers in our community with something sweet.